20 COVID-19 deaths in W.Va.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - 20 people have died in connection to the coronavirus.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), as of December 18, 2020, there have been 1,365,174 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 69,751 total cases and 1,091 deaths.

The deaths include a 60-year old female from Barbour County, a 74-year old female from Monroe County, an 83-year old male from Berkeley County, a 77-year old male from Raleigh County, a 77-year old female from Wyoming County, a 17-year old male from Kanawha County, a 64-year old female from Kanawha County, a 58-year old male from Kanawha County, a 46-year old male from Mineral County, an 85-year old male from Mineral County, a 78-year old male from McDowell County, an 86-year old female from Wood County, a 65-year old female from Wood County, a 78-year old female from Berkeley County, a 78-year old male from Hancock County, an 80-year old male from Cabell County, a 67-year old female from Mingo County, a 61-year old male from Grant County, a 95-year old female from Wyoming County, and an 84-year old female from Wood County.

There are 22,028 active cases.

46,632 people have recovered.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (591), Berkeley (4,981), Boone (873), Braxton (205), Brooke (1,097), Cabell (4,306), Calhoun (115), Clay (222), Doddridge (190), Fayette (1,448), Gilmer (267), Grant (636), Greenbrier (1066), Hampshire (753), Hancock (1,477), Hardy (585), Harrison (2,269), Jackson (973), Jefferson (1,990), Kanawha (7,503), Lewis (383), Lincoln (617), Logan (1,322), Marion (1,382), Marshall (1,741), Mason (872), McDowell (786), Mercer (2,060), Mineral (1,961), Mingo (1,186), Monongalia (4,512), Monroe (516), Morgan (518), Nicholas (538), Ohio (2,137), Pendleton (209), Pleasants (234), Pocahontas (309), Preston (1,237), Putnam (2,580), Raleigh (2,236), Randolph (977), Ritchie (277), Roane (253), Summers (346), Taylor (537), Tucker (255), Tyler (260), Upshur (683), Wayne (1,442), Webster (118), Wetzel (562), Wirt (170), Wood (3,993), Wyoming (995).

