31 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Boyd County

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - The Boyd County Emergency Operations Center is reporting 31 new positive coronavirus cases.

The new cases include a 10-month-old boy, a 15-month-old girl and an 18-month old boy.

There have been 40 deaths in connection to the virus since the beginning of the outbreak.

2,704 positive cases have been reported over the course of the pandemic.

25 more people have recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,604.

