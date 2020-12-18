Advertisement

Blast from the past |Mr. Cartoon Christmas Show

By Josie Fletcher
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 2:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

If you grew up watching WSAZ... you may remember Mr. Cartoon! Around the holidays, he would always host a Christmas Show.

Our staff dug into the archives to find this clip. Mr. Cartoon shares details about the studio’s big Christmas Tree, talks about set decorations, and asks a couple of the kids questions about Christmas.

