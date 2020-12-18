Advertisement

Cabell County Courthouse closes due to rise in COVID-19 cases

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 1:27 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Due to an increase in positive COVID-19 cases, the Cabell County Courthouse will be closed to the public beginning Monday, December 21.

The Cabell County Commission says the courthouse will remain closed until January 4, 2021 to help keep employees and the public safe.

The public is being asked to visit the courthouse and other county buildings only if necessary.

Officials say you can contact offices by phone or use online tools to pay taxes or look up documents.

