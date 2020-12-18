COVID-19 death in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Another coronavirus-related death has been reported in Kanawha County.

According to the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, a 77-year-old woman died in connection to the virus. This brings the total number of deaths in the county to 171.

There are 1,810 active cases.

7,750 total coronavirus cases have been reported.

5,769 people have recovered.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.