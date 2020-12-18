Family of missing man plan search party

BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A family from our region is asking for volunteers to help find their loved one.

According to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, Joshua Dylan McNeely, 26, has been missing for about two weeks.

McNeely’s family is hosting a search party Saturday at 9:00 a.m.

Anyone interested in volunteering should meet at Dartmont Park in Ashford, the sheriff’s office says.

McNeely is approximately 5′10″ tall and weighs 170 pounds with blue eyes and blonde hair. He is heavily tattooed and could possibly have a reddish beard.

The sheriff’s office says a deputy will be at Darmont Park Saturday to speak with anyone with any information.

Tips can also be called into the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.

