Advertisement

First vaccines given to nursing homes in Ohio

Governor Mike DeWine, First Lady Fran DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted visited nursing homes...
Governor Mike DeWine, First Lady Fran DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted visited nursing homes across the state to watch the first coronavirus vaccines get distributed and administered.(Governor Mike DeWine)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 3:45 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - The first COVID-19 vaccines have been administered to nursing facility residents and caregivers at nursing homes in Ohio.

Governor Mike DeWine, First Lady Fran DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted visited nursing homes across the state to watch the first coronavirus vaccines get distributed and administered.

The vaccines were given to residents and staff who chose to get them. It’s part of the early scaling up of the federal Pharmacy Long-Term Care Partnership program.

“It’s an incredible day in Ohio’s history. The rolling out of these vaccines mark a turning point in this pandemic,” said Governor DeWine.

“I am honored that Ohio was selected as one of the first states where nursing home residents and staff could begin receiving these vaccinations. Residents at our nursing and assisted living facilities and their caregivers have been some of the hardest hit by this pandemic. This historic day allows us to offer a new level of protection for some of our most vulnerable Ohioans. It also brings us one step closer to moving past this virus.”

The vaccines were distributed at Crown Pointe Care, Pleasantview Care Center, and the Ohio Veterans Home in Georgetown and Sandusky.

According to the governor’s office, residents in nursing facilities are part of the group Phase 1A, and if they choose to, they can receive the COVID-19 vaccine first.

Once the program launches fully, four pharmacy partners (Absolute Pharmacy, CVS, PharmScript, and Walgreen’s) will schedule vaccine clinics with the majority of nursing facilities in Ohio. Those that didn’t sign up with the program will work with local health departments to get their vaccinations.

For more information on COVID-19 vaccinations in Ohio, click here.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 17-year-old boy was among the four latest COVID-19 deaths in Kanawha County, West Virginia.
17-year-old boy among 4 latest COVID-19 deaths in Kanawha County
A woman from Crown City, Ohio, was convicted Thursday of aggravated murder for the shooting...
Mother convicted of aggravated murder in 16-month-old’s shooting death
A shooting along Washington Street East sent a person to the hospital Wednesday night in...
UPDATE | Shooting victim in critical condition
Elkview murder scene
Girl, 17, arrested in quadruple Kanawha County murder, second juvenile charged
The mayor of one city is asking people to help keep an eye on neighbors' porches.
Mayor falls victim to porch pirates, warns public to beware

Latest News

2019 Novel Coronavirus (first detected in Wuhan, China) illustration provided by US Centers for...
31 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Boyd County
Drivers can expect to see some improvements being made soon to the Interstate 64 Nitro/St....
Long-term construction set to get underway on I-64 Nitro/St. Albans bridge
Joshua Dylan McNeely has been missing for approximately 2 weeks, the Boone County Sheriff’s...
Family of missing man plan search party
The Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) has released some guidance about going back to...
Ky. Department of Education provides recommendations for return to in-person learning