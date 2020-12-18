First vaccines given to nursing homes in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - The first COVID-19 vaccines have been administered to nursing facility residents and caregivers at nursing homes in Ohio.

Governor Mike DeWine, First Lady Fran DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted visited nursing homes across the state to watch the first coronavirus vaccines get distributed and administered.

The vaccines were given to residents and staff who chose to get them. It’s part of the early scaling up of the federal Pharmacy Long-Term Care Partnership program.

“It’s an incredible day in Ohio’s history. The rolling out of these vaccines mark a turning point in this pandemic,” said Governor DeWine.

“I am honored that Ohio was selected as one of the first states where nursing home residents and staff could begin receiving these vaccinations. Residents at our nursing and assisted living facilities and their caregivers have been some of the hardest hit by this pandemic. This historic day allows us to offer a new level of protection for some of our most vulnerable Ohioans. It also brings us one step closer to moving past this virus.”

The vaccines were distributed at Crown Pointe Care, Pleasantview Care Center, and the Ohio Veterans Home in Georgetown and Sandusky.

According to the governor’s office, residents in nursing facilities are part of the group Phase 1A, and if they choose to, they can receive the COVID-19 vaccine first.

Once the program launches fully, four pharmacy partners (Absolute Pharmacy, CVS, PharmScript, and Walgreen’s) will schedule vaccine clinics with the majority of nursing facilities in Ohio. Those that didn’t sign up with the program will work with local health departments to get their vaccinations.

