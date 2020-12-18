Grinch delivers pizzas

WHEELERSBURG, Ohio (WSAZ) - Youngsters in one town were delighted Thursday night when a beloved Christmas character showed up at their front doors with dinner.

Nicki Souders, owner of Panheadz Pizza and Pattyz in Wheelersburg, felt compelled to spread Christmas cheer following what’s been such a tough year.

She says earlier this month she surprised a few customers by delivering pizzas while dressed as the Grinch. It was so well received, she did it again Thursday night from 5 to 7 p.m.

“It was such a hit, we thought we had to share it with the rest of our community,” she said.

WSAZ tagged along as she delivered pies across town. The looks on boys and girls faces as the green creature approached their front doors made it clear this was a pizza night they won’t soon forget.

“They’re completely shocked,” Souders said. “Some are happy, a few are scared to death, and then they’re happy.”

They’ve gotten interest from people outside their delivery area, so next Tuesday evening the Grinch will be taking part in curbside pickup at the restaurant.

