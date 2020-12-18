Jackson city officials, private companies clean up town

JACKSON, Ohio (WSAZ) - During the course of the week, snow wasn’t the only thing falling in Jackson.

From downtown to the outskirts of town, city officials and private companies are teaming up to make sure dilapidated and unsafe buildings are torn down. It’s a move that has some neighbors hoping is the sign of good things to come.

“It’s all about bringing pride back into the town and old buildings that have fallen apart,” said Jackson resident Briley Lusk. “The sidewalks being covered in litter from bricks falling, dirt falling from the buildings, things like that. And I think our city officials are really putting pride into the town and taking their time to clean it up, taking care of the buildings that are a hazard to businesses and other people out walking around, then the whole city is realize the work that is being done and take some pride in the communities, too.”

For city officials, there is still so much more to be done.

“We’re just getting started. I feel like we’re finally seeing some progress that the citizens can see and we plan on continuing that over the coming years, and maybe even step it up a little more aggressively next spring,” said Jackson Mayor Randy Evans.

Evans says that starting this spring and summer, city crews will work to improve the sidewalks and city streets, as well.

