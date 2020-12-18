Advertisement

Kanawha City DMV office switches to appointment only

This is due to coronavirus exposures which have resulted in a reduced staff.
This is due to coronavirus exposures which have resulted in a reduced staff.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 10:49 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Kanawha City DMV Regional Office will be appointment only until further notice.

If you need immediate assistance, you should do it online here. You can also try one of the DMV’s local kiosks, including one right outside of the Kanawha City Regional Office.

Customers that have dealer or individual title work, vehicle registration renewals, and returned plates, can use the drop box outside the Kanawha City DMV Regional Office.

There are other offices located in Winfield, Flatwoods, Spencer, Huntington, and Parkersburg.

For more information or to make an appointment, click here.

