Kanawha County Clerk hospitalized with COVID-19

Kanawha County Clerk Vera McCormick is undergoing hospital treatment for COVID-19.
Kanawha County Clerk Vera McCormick is undergoing hospital treatment for COVID-19.(AP images)
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 9:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Kanawha County Clerk Vera McCormick is undergoing hospital treatment for COVID-19.

The County Commission on Thursday released the following statement from McCormick:

“I am currently in the Hospital undergoing treatment after testing positive for COVID-19. I would first like to thank my family, staff, and the Courthouse family for the constant thoughts, prayers, and concerns during this time. To say that this has not been a difficult time would be a falsehood. However, I am in constant contact with my family, and they are keeping me motivated and in good spirits.

“I have been in daily contact with my office through Deputy Clerk David Dodd and have ensured that the County Clerk’s Office remains functional and the public is receiving the assistance it needs. I have an excellent, dedicated staff who has worked tirelessly this year through the COVID pandemic. We have held two Elections, ensured the finances of the County were operating and continued to serve the public by using the Record Room, providing marriage licenses, birth certificates, and death certificates.

“I look forward to returning to the Courthouse soon and working with my devoted employees once again.”

