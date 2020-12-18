Advertisement

Ky. Department of Education provides recommendations for return to in-person learning

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 4:03 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - Ahead of students returning to school next month after the long holiday break, the Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) has released some guidance about going back safely.

Released Friday, it is specifically for students returning to in-person learning. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear issued a new executive order Friday that recommends in-person classes not resume until Jan. 11, mainly due to the way the COVID-19 virus could cycle after Christmas.

Beshear’s previous order from November had set Jan. 4 as a target day to physically return to school.

The KDE guidance released Friday encourages school districts to continue following guidance issued by state health leaders.

The agency also recommends that “districts should consider staggering building reopening, prioritizing the return of students at greater risk of learning loss or those with challenges to remote learning.”

It added that “schools must continue to offer ‘robust and rigorous’ virtual programs, including access to Advanced Placement.”

Beshear’s new executive order requires school districts to provide remote working arrangements to employees considered to be at high risk of COVID-19 complications.

Also released Friday was an update to the Dec. 15 KDE guidance “COVID-19 Considerations for Reopening Schools: Preparing for COVID-19 Vaccinations.” The revision contains details about school board members and student teachers.

