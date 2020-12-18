Light dusting of snow to greet Friday dawn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -A Thursday night with ambiance snizzle (snow drizzle) and even steady light snow has frequented the region. Areas along and north of the Bob Evans highway in Ohio (Rt 35) and along and north of Rt 33 from Ripley to Spencer have experienced a light fall with a dusting common. While the intensity of the snow is light, it is likely to fall for an average of 3-5 hours rendering a coating of up to 1″.

In time the snow pattern will affect parts of Southeast Kentucky and Southern WV so late night insomniacs or night owls make be treated to some ambiance snow to get you into the Christmas spirit.

Friday will dawn with light snow and flurries under an overcast sky with temperatures below freezing. Motorists are reminded of the peril should roads take on some icy spots pre-dawn.

Later Friday afternoon the grey skies will show some wear and breaks to sun will be realized especially from Huntington west and southward. That means the stars will be out (both on the field and overhead) on Friday night for the Herd’s Conference USA title game with the UAB Blazers. Fans heading to the game should dress warmly as temperatures fall below freezing. The wind will be light and not a factor!

Saturday starts a moderation with partial sunshine and highs back into the 40s.

While Sunday will likely start with some rain shower action. The air will dry out though by afternoon.

Next week will be quiet thru Wednesday with a passing front sponsoring a Tuesday shower and flurry before true winter weather hits by Thursday and Friday as a Christmas eve cold front arrives with rain and then snow followed by a deep winter chill on Christmas day.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.