Long-term construction set to get underway on I-64 Nitro/St. Albans bridge

Drivers can expect to see some improvements being made soon to the Interstate 64 Nitro/St....
Drivers can expect to see some improvements being made soon to the Interstate 64 Nitro/St. Albans bridge in Kanawha County, West Virginia.(WVDOH)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 4:31 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Drivers can expect to see some improvements being made soon to the Interstate 64 Nitro/St. Albans bridge, according to a release from the West Virginia Division of Highways.

The work will start as soon as Monday, Dec. 21 when crews begin clearing vegetation in preparation for future work, including putting in erosion and sediment control measures and creating access points for future work areas.

While early phases of the work will mainly be behind I-64 guardrails, drivers are still urged to be cautious and aware that crews are working.

The project is part of Gov. Jim Justice’s Roads to Prosperity program.

“The project will alleviate the bottleneck in traffic that often occurs on that bridge, with traffic merging from both Nitro and St. Albans at either end onto an already busy interstate,” said Jimmy Wriston, P.E., Deputy Secretary of Transportation, in a release.

Among other upcoming improvements will be upgrading navigational lights on the bridge to solar. The bridge, which crosses the Kanawha River, is also known as the Donald M. Legg Memorial Bridge.

According to the release, the work in late December will take place behind a metal barrier set off the wide shoulders of I-64′s Westbound Entrance and Exit ramps. Travel ways will not be narrowed and traffic will not be impacted by the barrier, which is set in place to prevent any material from ending up on the roadway and to prevent trucks from parking on the shoulder.

West Virginia Division of Highways officials said they will keep the public informed at each stage of the project as to lane closures and changes in traffic patterns.

The project eventually includes the construction of an entirely new bridge, north of the existing bridge, that will carry only westbound I-64 traffic. DOT officials estimate the improvements will provide another 100 years of service life to travelers.

The expected completion date for the project is fall of 2023.

