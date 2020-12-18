Advertisement

McConnell: Kentuckians and all Americans should accept the COVID-19 vaccine

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Twitter
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 3:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSAZ) - Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Friday “the only way to beat this pandemic is for us to follow the advice of our nation’s health care professionals: get vaccinated and continue to follow CDC guidelines.’

“Because of the health professionals at the FDA, Operation Warp Speed, and provisions of the CARES Act that I was proud to get signed into law, we now have a vaccine that is ready for use. But I am disappointed to see early public sentiment that shows some hesitation towards receiving a vaccine,” Sen. McConnell said. “A recent Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs poll shows about a quarter of U.S. adults aren’t sure if they want to get vaccinated against the coronavirus. Roughly another quarter say they won’t.”

Friday, McConnell posted on twitter that he had received the COVID-19 vaccine.

Sen. McConnell ended the tweet by saying he is still fighting for a rescue package “including a lot more money for distribution so more Americans can receive it.”

“Even with a vaccine, I will continue following CDC guidelines by wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, and washing my hands frequently,” Sen. McConnell said. “I would strongly encourage everyone to continue following these important guidelines. It is the only way we will defeat COVID-19 once and for all.”

