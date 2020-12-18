Mother convicted of aggravated murder in 16-month-old’s shooting death

GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – A woman from Crown City was convicted Thursday of aggravated murder for the shooting death of her 16-month-old daughter, the Gallia County Prosecutor’s Office said.

Joyceann Louise Ruane, 25, faces up to life in prison without parole. She was convicted in Gallia County Common Pleas Court.

The shooting happened July 23 of this year. Around that time, Ruane told investigators she grabbed a gun and shot her daughter after an argument with the child’s father.

Ruane was also convicted of two other firearm-related charges. Those charges bring up to six more years of imprisonment time.

Sentencing is set for Feb. 17 before Gallia County Common Pleas Court Judge Margaret Evans.

