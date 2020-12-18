Advertisement

Nearly 16,000 COVID-19 vaccines distributed in W.Va.

Governor Justice holds press conference
Governor Justice holds press conference(Governor Jim Justice)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 12:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia Governor Jim Justice gave an update on the coronavirus vaccine Friday afternoon.

15,800 vaccines have been distributed as of 11 a.m. on Friday in West Virginia.

More vaccines are being ordered, according to the Governor.

The state is expecting an allocation of 32,600 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine once it’s approved.

West Virginia is leading the nation in distributing COVID-19 vaccines to nursing homes and assisted living facilities, Governor Justice stated.

After receiving the COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, Governor Justice says he has no side effects as of Friday.

He urged West Virginians to get the vaccine.

Governor Justice also announced his office and the West Virginia Department of Education will be donating $2 million each to the athletic funds of all schools across the states. This includes band, choir, and student organizations.

It will equal $4 million.

He says the athletic departments at schools across the states have been badly impacted by COVID-19.

This is a developing story.

