Advertisement

Over 100 employees with COVID-19 at correctional facility

That’s according to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction.
That’s according to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction.(AP)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 9:02 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio. (WSAZ) - The Southern Ohio Correctional Facility has 105 employees with active cases of the coronavirus.

That’s according to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction.

As of Thursday, December 17, there are 55 inmates with an active case of the virus.

There have been 199 employees and 65 inmates who have tested positive since the outbreak began.

94 employees and 10 inmates have recovered from the virus.

The ORDC says 19 inmates are currently in quarantine as a safety precaution due to their upcoming release date, or if they have returned to the facility after an outside court date or medical trip.

63 inmates are in isolation and 11 are waiting on test results.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shooting along Washington Street East sent a person to the hospital Wednesday night in...
UPDATE | Shooting victim in critical condition
Elkview murder scene
Girl, 17, arrested in quadruple Kanawha County murder, second juvenile charged
A woman from Crown City, Ohio, was convicted Thursday of aggravated murder for the shooting...
Mother convicted of aggravated murder in 16-month-old’s shooting death
The mayor of one city is asking people to help keep an eye on neighbors' porches.
Mayor falls victim to porch pirates, warns public to beware
A 17-year-old boy was among the four latest COVID-19 deaths in Kanawha County, West Virginia.
17-year-old boy among 4 latest COVID-19 deaths in Kanawha County

Latest News

West Virginia COVID-19 County Alert System
Several counties in the red and orange
Coronavirus in West Virginia
20 COVID-19 deaths in W.Va.
Dr. Fadi Al Akrhass, infectious disease physician, with The Pikeville Medical Center some...
Pikeville Medical Center answer questions about the COVID-19 vaccine
Warrior Foundation Fund