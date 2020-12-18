Over 100 employees with COVID-19 at correctional facility

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio. (WSAZ) - The Southern Ohio Correctional Facility has 105 employees with active cases of the coronavirus.

That’s according to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction.

As of Thursday, December 17, there are 55 inmates with an active case of the virus.

There have been 199 employees and 65 inmates who have tested positive since the outbreak began.

94 employees and 10 inmates have recovered from the virus.

The ORDC says 19 inmates are currently in quarantine as a safety precaution due to their upcoming release date, or if they have returned to the facility after an outside court date or medical trip.

63 inmates are in isolation and 11 are waiting on test results.

