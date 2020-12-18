Advertisement

Paintsville wins state title

Paintsville takes the field in the Class 1A championship in 2020.
Paintsville takes the field in the Class 1A championship in 2020.(WYMT)
By Jim Treacy
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 2:28 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WSAZ) - The Paintsville Tigers can chant “we’re #1″ in football for the first time in school history. They beat Kentucky Country Day 38-7 Friday afternoon in Lexington. Paintsville scored 17 points in the first half on touchdowns from Harris Phelps and Jake Hyden. They also got a field goal from Brandon Combs. The second half was dominated by the Tigers who outscored Ky Country Day 21-7 during the final 24 minutes.

Running back Harris Phelps was named MVP of the game. We’ll have highlights of the game on our WSAZ evening shows.

