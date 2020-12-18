Paintsville wins state title

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WSAZ) - The Paintsville Tigers can chant “we’re #1″ in football for the first time in school history. They beat Kentucky Country Day 38-7 Friday afternoon in Lexington. Paintsville scored 17 points in the first half on touchdowns from Harris Phelps and Jake Hyden. They also got a field goal from Brandon Combs. The second half was dominated by the Tigers who outscored Ky Country Day 21-7 during the final 24 minutes.

Running back Harris Phelps was named MVP of the game. We’ll have highlights of the game on our WSAZ evening shows.

