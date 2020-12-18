Advertisement

Rand Paul on Biden victory: ‘The fraud happened’

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., speaks during a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs...
Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., speaks during a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee hearing on "Threats to the Homeland" Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020 on Capitol Hill in Washington.(Joshua Roberts/Pool via AP)
By WAVE
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 12:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - U.S. Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., said that “in many ways” this year’s general election was stolen by President-elect Joe Biden, according to multiple reports.

During a congressional hearing on election irregularities Wednesday, Paul claimed, without evidence, that “the fraud happened.” The video of Paul’s testimony was posted Wednesday to MSNBC’s website, and other outlets, such as The Hill, reported Paul’s comments Wednesday.

“We can’t just say (fraud) didn’t happen,” Paul said. “We’re just going to ignore it? We’re going to sweep it under the rug?”

Biden received more than 7 million more votes than President Donald Trump, taking the electoral college by a margin of 306-232. Trump filed lawsuits to overturn results in several states, but was unsuccessful.

Last week, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled against Trump’s efforts to overturn results, and on Monday of this week, the Electoral College confirmed the result in Biden’s favor.

Trump’s last chance to change minds comes Jan. 6 when Congress meets to count and certify the electoral vote.

