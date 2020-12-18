Several counties in the red and orange

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Several counties are in the red and orange on the West Virginia COVID-19 County Alert System Map.

As of December 18, 24 counties are listed as red, including Lincoln, Boone, Logan, Wayne, Mason, Jackson, Wood, Ritchie, Pleasants, Tyler, Doddridge, Hancock, Brooke, Ohio, Marshall, Monongalia, Preston, Grant, Hardy, Hampshire, Mineral, Morgan, Berkeley, and Greenbrier counties.

Cabell, Putnam, Kanawha, Fayette, Raleigh, Wyoming, Logan, Mercer, Nicholas, Clay, Wirt, Gilmer, Braxton, Webster, Pocahontas, Upshur, Pendleton, Barbour, Taylor, Harrison, Marion, Jefferson and Wetzel are orange.

Tucker, Lewis, Calhoun, and Monroe counties are gold.

Roane, Randolph, and Summers counties are yellow.

McDowell County is the only one that’s green.

Governor Justice is set to speak at 11:30 a.m. Friday about COVID-19.

