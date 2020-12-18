Advertisement

Several counties in the red and orange

West Virginia COVID-19 County Alert System
West Virginia COVID-19 County Alert System(WV DHHR)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 10:26 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Several counties are in the red and orange on the West Virginia COVID-19 County Alert System Map.

As of December 18, 24 counties are listed as red, including Lincoln, Boone, Logan, Wayne, Mason, Jackson, Wood, Ritchie, Pleasants, Tyler, Doddridge, Hancock, Brooke, Ohio, Marshall, Monongalia, Preston, Grant, Hardy, Hampshire, Mineral, Morgan, Berkeley, and Greenbrier counties.

Cabell, Putnam, Kanawha, Fayette, Raleigh, Wyoming, Logan, Mercer, Nicholas, Clay, Wirt, Gilmer, Braxton, Webster, Pocahontas, Upshur, Pendleton, Barbour, Taylor, Harrison, Marion, Jefferson and Wetzel are orange.

Tucker, Lewis, Calhoun, and Monroe counties are gold.

Roane, Randolph, and Summers counties are yellow.

McDowell County is the only one that’s green.

Governor Justice is set to speak at 11:30 a.m. Friday about COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shooting along Washington Street East sent a person to the hospital Wednesday night in...
UPDATE | Shooting victim in critical condition
Elkview murder scene
Girl, 17, arrested in quadruple Kanawha County murder, second juvenile charged
A woman from Crown City, Ohio, was convicted Thursday of aggravated murder for the shooting...
Mother convicted of aggravated murder in 16-month-old’s shooting death
The mayor of one city is asking people to help keep an eye on neighbors' porches.
Mayor falls victim to porch pirates, warns public to beware
A 17-year-old boy was among the four latest COVID-19 deaths in Kanawha County, West Virginia.
17-year-old boy among 4 latest COVID-19 deaths in Kanawha County

Latest News

Coronavirus in West Virginia
20 COVID-19 deaths in W.Va.
Dr. Fadi Al Akrhass, infectious disease physician, with The Pikeville Medical Center some...
Pikeville Medical Center answer questions about the COVID-19 vaccine
That’s according to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction.
Over 100 employees with COVID-19 at correctional facility
Warrior Foundation Fund