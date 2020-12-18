Sheriff’s deputies investigating after woman posts inappropriate videos online

RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office announced on Facebook Friday that it has opened an investigation into inappropriate and explicit videos that have been seen online.

The sheriff’s office says it has received several reports of the videos where a woman has recorded herself engaging in the inappropriate activities in local public places, including a grocery store.

The woman involved has been identified, investigators say.

The sheriff’s office says it will release more information, including if the woman will face any criminal charges, once the investigation is complete.

