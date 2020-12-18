Advertisement

Sheriff’s deputies investigating after woman posts inappropriate videos online

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 12:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office announced on Facebook Friday that it has opened an investigation into inappropriate and explicit videos that have been seen online.

The sheriff’s office says it has received several reports of the videos where a woman has recorded herself engaging in the inappropriate activities in local public places, including a grocery store.

The woman involved has been identified, investigators say.

The sheriff’s office says it will release more information, including if the woman will face any criminal charges, once the investigation is complete.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 17-year-old boy was among the four latest COVID-19 deaths in Kanawha County, West Virginia.
17-year-old boy among 4 latest COVID-19 deaths in Kanawha County
A shooting along Washington Street East sent a person to the hospital Wednesday night in...
UPDATE | Shooting victim in critical condition
A woman from Crown City, Ohio, was convicted Thursday of aggravated murder for the shooting...
Mother convicted of aggravated murder in 16-month-old’s shooting death
Elkview murder scene
Girl, 17, arrested in quadruple Kanawha County murder, second juvenile charged
The mayor of one city is asking people to help keep an eye on neighbors' porches.
Mayor falls victim to porch pirates, warns public to beware

Latest News

Cabell County Courthouse closes due to rise in COVID-19 cases
Ohio drivable holiday lights trail
Ohio drivable holiday lights trail
Blast from the past |Mr. Cartoon Christmas Show
Blast from the past |Mr. Cartoon Christmas Show
Kinfolk Fitness on Studio 3
Kinfolk Fitness on Studio 3
Huntington Police say Zinya Dooley and Freda Ingels are facing first and second degree murder...
Two women facing murder charges in connection to kidnapping case