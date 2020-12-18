Title game experience different as Paintsville wins first-ever state title

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WSAZ) - In Paintsville’s 100th football season, they won their first-ever state championship, beating Kentucky Country Day 38-7.

Paintsville fans faced a different experience from last year’s game (a loss to Pikeville), not just in the win but in COVID-19 guidelines.

Only 10 percent of Kroger Field’s lower stands capacity was permitted, and fans had to keep their masks on throughout the game, unless they were eating or drinking.

No fans who are awaiting a COVID-19 test or was notified that they were in contact with someone who has tested positive were permitted. University of Kentucky athletic department officials verified that information.

Paintsville head Coach Joe Chirico says even with all the obstacles that COVID-19 has brought his team and others in Kentucky throughout the season, he’s just glad they had an opportunity to play.

“Everyone in the state battled through this and the country battled through COVID,” Chirico said. “We’re just fortunate enough to play a game that we love and be a part of. The kids were resilient. All the kids in the state of Kentucky. Didn’t know if we were going to play this week or that week.”

The guidelines will be in place for Ashland’s game against Elizabethtown on Saturday. Tap here for the KHSAA’s full guidance.

