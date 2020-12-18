Two women facing murder charges in connection to kidnapping case

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A second woman involved in a Huntington kidnapping and beating case has been charged with first and second degree murder.

Zinya Dooley was arrested over the weekend. At the time of her arrest, Dooley was charged with kidnapping and malicious wounding.

On December 15, one victim, Bertha Bryant, died while in the hospital.

Dooley is accused of hitting Bryant on the head and body.

Huntington Police also arrested Freda Ingels. Ingels is facing murder charges in connection to the case as well. The criminal complaint states that Ingels hit Bryant on the head and body. She’s accused of kicking the victim and hitting her with objects in front of multiple witnesses.

An autopsy performed on December 17 by the West Virginia Chief Medical Examiner’s Office lists the primary cause of Bryant’s death as “intracranial hematoma believed to have been the result of injuries inflicted on the victim by Dooley and Ingels.”

Officials say the abuse happened in several different locations.

Saturday, Brenda Bryant and another woman were found badly beaten at the home in Buffington Avenue.

Officers say Dooley and Ingels are accused of holding the women against their will.

Ingels and Dooley are also facing malicious wounding charges.

According to the complaint, Ingles abused the second woman involved in the kidnapping investigation as well.

Officials say Ingles kicked the woman in the face twice. The victim has been told by medical professionals she will require reconstructive surgery to fully recover.

The incident took place at Ingles home at 1506 Marcum Terrace.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

For our previous coverage click here.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.