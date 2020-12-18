USPS rushing to deliver holiday packages

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Christmas is less than one week away, and mail carriers are in the final push to make sure a record number of packages are delivered in time to end up under the tree.

Mailmen in the Charleston area are working around the clock to process packages for the 40,000 houses in its coverage area. Since the beginning of the holiday shopping season, more than 250,000 packages have been delivered by the post office.

“As far as the volume, I have never seen anything like it, but that’s good,” postmaster Jon Litton said. “That’s what we do for a living. That’s what we want, we want people to use us. The Postal Service will actually deliver more packages to residences than any other delivery service in the world.”

Litton said they are getting so many packages that they are having to change their schedule. Carriers have started coming in early in the morning to deliver packages between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. before returning to do their normal routes with traditional mail.

“I’ve been joking with my guys that we have been in peak season since March with the packages,” Litton said about the increase in people ordering online during the pandemic. “But, it is really unprecedented with what we are doing with our packages. My guys have absolutely answered the call.”

There might be some delays getting a package sorted at a distribution center, Litton said, but it goes out for delivery within a day of arriving at the post office.

“Just know that we are doing all that we can,” Litton said. “They may be tracking their package, they may be looking for it, but I promise them, the day that it hits my building, we will be delivering it that day.”

The Charleston Main Post Office is open for extended hours leading up to the holidays. It will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Sunday for people to mail last minute gifts. Litton is hoping this helps prevent a massive rush on Monday, which he expects to be their busiest day of the year.

“This is our season,” Litton said. “This is what we prepare for. We have been planning for it for months leading up to it. We are excited and we are doing very well this year.”

They are still able to guarantee Christmas delivery on express overnight mail service, but the deadline has passed for ground shipping.

