Woman facing murder charges in connection to kidnapping case

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Another woman has been arrested and is facing murder charges in connection to a kidnapping case that turned deadly this week after the death of a victim.

According to Huntington Police, Freda Ingels, 40, of Huntington has been arrested and charged with first and second degree murder.

On December 15, WSAZ.com reported the death of Bertha Bryant, 30, of Huntington. Bryant died from her injuries at the hospital.

Investigators say Bryant along with another woman were held against their will and beaten between December 10 and December 12.

The criminal complaint states that Ingels hit Bryant on the head and body. She’s accused of kicking the victim and hitting her with objects in front of multiple witnesses.

Officials say the abuse happened in several different locations.

An autopsy performed on December 17 by the West Virginia Chief Medical Examiner’s Office lists the primary case of death as “intracranial hematoma believed to have been the result of injuries inflicted on the victim by Ingles.”

Ingles is also accused of malicious wounding. According to the complaint, Ingles abused the second woman involved in the kidnapping investigation as well.

Officials say Ingles kicked Pollyanna Graybeal in the face twice. The victim has been told by medical professionals she will require reconstructive surgery to fully recover.

The incident took place at Ingles home at 1506 Marcum Terrace.

Zinya Dooley is also facing malicious wounding and kidnapping charges in connection to the case.

