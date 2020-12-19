Advertisement

100-pound turtle among survivors of St. Albans fire

A 100-pound turtle was among pets rescued Friday night in a fire that started in an outbuilding...
A 100-pound turtle was among pets rescued Friday night in a fire that started in an outbuilding and spread to a home in St. Albans, West Virginia.(WSAZ/Kaleb Talbott)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 10:27 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ST. ALBANS, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A 100-pound turtle was among pets rescued Friday night in a fire that started in an outbuilding and spread to a home, St. Albans firefighters say.

The fire was reported just after 8 p.m. in the 2300 block of Lincoln Avenue, heavily damaging the home.

Firefighters said the homeowner kept the giant turtle in the outbuilding.

A neighbor noticed the fire and called 911.

By the time crews arrived, the fire was spreading to the house.

Firefighters say it was challenging to put out because of a natural gas feed into the outbuilding and a live electric line that fell on a chain-link fence.

The turtle appeared to have suffered some burns and is being checked out by a vet.

No one else was hurt. Two cats and a dog also made it out OK.

