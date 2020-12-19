Advertisement

55 animals find loving homes in honor of the late CPD Officer Cassie Johnson

Fifty-five animals now have loving homes, and it's all in honor of fallen Charleston Police...
Fifty-five animals now have loving homes, and it's all in honor of fallen Charleston Police Officer Cassie Johnson.(WSAZ with permission)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 9:54 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Fifty-five animals now have loving homes, and it’s all in honor of fallen Charleston Police Officer Cassie Johnson.

The Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association is hosting an adoption event all weekend after receiving a donation in honor of Officer Johnson. She died early this month after being shot in the line of duty.

“Officer Johnson had a profound love for animals, and she would be thrilled that this partnership will allow more animals to become adopted and find their forever homes,” said Charleston Police Chief Tyke Hunt.

The city of Charleston says Best Electric, LLC donated $5,000 to the KCHA to cover all the adoption fees this weekend.

On Friday, 26 cats and 29 dogs found their forever families because of the event.

“The first responders, they put on that uniform every day, and they’re out there fighting the fight, and at the end of the day, to give the ultimate sacrifice is unbelievable, and we want to show our gratitude towards that,” said Meredith Thomas.

The adoption event is happening again from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and on Sunday.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 17-year-old boy was among the four latest COVID-19 deaths in Kanawha County, West Virginia.
17-year-old boy among 4 latest COVID-19 deaths in Kanawha County
It happened along Wertz Avenue Friday afternoon.
UPDATE | Man dies in Charleston shooting; name released
A woman from Crown City, Ohio, was convicted Thursday of aggravated murder for the shooting...
Mother convicted of aggravated murder in 16-month-old’s shooting death
A shooting along Washington Street East sent a person to the hospital Wednesday night in...
UPDATE | Shooting victim in critical condition
Elkview murder scene
Girl, 17, arrested in quadruple Kanawha County murder, second juvenile charged

Latest News

A 100-pound turtle was among pets rescued Friday night in a fire that started in an outbuilding...
100-pound turtle among survivors of St. Albans fire
The victim was described as a beloved town fixture.
Community mourns death of hit-and-run victim
The victim was described as a beloved town fixture.
Community mourns death of hit-and-run victim
COVID-19 Unit Registered Nurse Dana Hammond is administered the vaccine. Hammond says is...
COVID-19 unit registered nurse optimistic about the vaccine