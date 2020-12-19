Ashland wins Class 3A state title

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WSAZ) - It was a moment 30 years in the making as the Ashland Tomcats are once again state champions in Kentucky high school football. They beat Elizabethtown by a final of 35-14 at Kroger Field. Ashland jump out to a 14-0 lead at halftime where they dominated on offense gaining 202 total yards with 111 coming from senior Keontae Pittman. Elizabethtown managed just 93 total yards in the first 24 minutes.

The closest Elizabethtown got in the game during the second half was a late touchdown which made it 28-14 until Pittman pretty much ended things with a 58 yard touchdown. The Army recruit finished the day with over 250 yards rushing, 3 touchdowns and was named Class 3A MVP.

This the first time Ashland has been undefeated since 1958 and have won 3 state titles in football.

We’ll have highlights from the game on WSAZ’s Newschannel 3 at 6 with reports from reporter John Lowe.

