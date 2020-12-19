Cats fall to UNC

CLEVELAND, Oh. (WSAZ) - The struggles are ongoing for Kentucky basketball as they lost to North Carolina Saturday by a final of 75-63. The Cats went 9 minutes without scoring a field goal in the second half as UNC went on a 20-6 run. It’s Kentucky’s fifth straight loss of the season.

UK led by 11 points in the first half and ended up with a 4 points advantage at halftime. UNC was able to get the Cats in foul trouble as Terrence Clarke, Olivier Sarr, Lance Ware and Isaiah Jackson all fouled out.

Kentucky’s Davion Mintz scored 17 points, grabbed eight rebounds and had two assists. Brandon Boston, Jr. and Devin Askew also scored in double figures.

The loss drops UK to 1-5 which hasn’t happened since 1927 and have a week off until they play Louisville at noon on December 26th.

