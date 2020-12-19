Community mourns death of hit-and-run victim

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) - A community is mourning the loss of a man described as a beloved town fixture.

A funeral home in Portsmouth says Rich Moon, the man struck in a hit-and-run Dec. 5, died Wednesday.

Investigators say Moon was struck by an SUV at a crosswalk as he was walking across U.S. 52 at the Chillicothe Street intersection. Security video showed the SUV kept going west on 52, not stopping after the collision.

Social media in Scioto County has been flooded with posts mourning the loss.

Tyler Bradford works at the tire shop next to the scene of the accident and knew Moon. He says Moon was just one of those people everyone in town liked.

“He’s always friendly, always out and about, everyone just knows and sees him,” Bradford told WSAZ after the accident.

Trudi Miller works at Buffalo Wild Wings in Portsmouth and says Moon would come in often.

“I’ve had the honor of developing a relationship with Rich over the last 13 years,” Miller said. “The town is just heartbroken. We’re heartbroken over the loss of a legend here in Portsmouth, and Rich is going to be deeply missed.”

Years before the accident, Moon even had a Facebook page dedicated to him called Rich Moon: Scioto County Icon.

A movement online to have Moon’s likeness added to a mural is growing.

WSAZ reached out to the Portsmouth police chief’s office Friday to see if they have any updates on the case. They said they have no comment at this time.

Following the accident, the department made a Facebook post asking the driver to do the right thing and give a statement.

