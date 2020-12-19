Employee at Kanawha Sheriff’s Day Report Office tests positive for COVID-19

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One employee at the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Day Report Office has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Sheriff Mike Rutherford has been notified of this case.

The Day Report Office will be closed until further notice so that the sanitization process by the National Guard can be completed.

“I continue to be concerned for any employee who tests positive for COVID-19. This employee and his family are in my thoughts and prayers,” Sheriff Mike Rutherford said. “I cannot thank the Dr. Sherri Young and the Health Department enough for all of their assistance with the cases that have involved our Office.”

