First Warning Forecast | Weather looking “average” this weekend

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The weather this weekend will not be the best, but it will also not be the worst. After several cold afternoons this past week, temperatures will finally rise to more seasonable, or average, readings the next few days. Then, a brief rise mid-week will be followed by a sharp fall into Christmas, with another shot at snow.

Saturday morning starts cold and frosty with temperatures in the mid to upper 20s. Expect high temperatures in the mid 40s for the afternoon with plenty of cloud cover, though the sun should filter through the clouds at times.

Rain spreads across the region Saturday night as low temperatures fall to the mid 30s. Some snow may mix in with the rain into early Sunday morning, but no accumulation is expected as temperatures stay above freezing. In the mountains, however, up to an inch of snow is possible.

Rain/snow showers linger into Sunday morning before tapering during the afternoon. Clouds, however, will be stubborn to break on Sunday. High temperatures rise to the mid 40s.

Winter “officially” arrives on Monday at 5:02 AM local time. Conditions will be partly cloudy and dry during the daytime hours as high temperatures reach the upper 40s. Another rain/snow mix is possible Monday night into Tuesday morning as low temperatures fall to the mid 30s.

Expect a partly cloudy and dry day on Tuesday with high temperatures in the low 40s.

Wednesday will be the warmest of the week by far as highs surge to the mid 50s under a mostly sunny sky.

Things get interesting for Christmas Eve on Thursday as precipitation spreads over the area. The precipitation will start as rain but likely changes over to snow as temperatures fall from the 40s to the 20s throughout the day. It is still too early to talk accumulation, but the WSAZ Weather Team will continue to monitor closely for possible “White Christmas” prospects.

Christmas Day may see some lingering snow flurries under a mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures will be much colder, with teens in the morning and 20s for the afternoon.

