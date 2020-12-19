Gov. Beshear: 3,388 new cases of COVID-19 reported, 27 deaths Saturday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear announced 3,388 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky on Saturday. The state total now stands at 240,564 cases. The state’s positivity rate is now 8.58%.

The governor says mitigation efforts have stopped the growth of COVID-19 cases in the commonwealth, noting that case numbers are continuing to decline and Kentucky’s positivity rate is stable.

“What we are seeing is that the measures we have taken are working,” said Gov. Beshear. “We have stopped the increase in cases, which we knew we had to do before we can start to decrease those numbers. Let’s all commit to doing what we know is right – wearing masks, social distancing, washing our hands and limiting our holiday gatherings – so we can beat this virus once and for good.”

Top counties with the most positive cases Saturday are: Jefferson, Kenton, Fayette, Pulaski, Daviess, Boone, Campbell and Warren. Each of these counties had at least 100 new cases. Jefferson County alone reported 459.

The Governor also reported 27 new deaths Saturday. That brings the total COVID-19 related deaths in Kentucky to 2,371 .

Those reported lost to the virus Saturday include a 62-year-old man from Bell County; a 75-year-old man from Christian County; a 92-year-old woman and five men, ages 62, 73, 83, 83 and 97, from Daviess County; a 61-year-old man from Fayette County; a 50-year-old man from Grayson County; a 63-year-old woman from Hancock County; an 85-year-old woman from Hardin County; a 79-year-old man and two women, ages 58 and 97, from Jefferson County; a 96-year-old woman from Jessamine County; a 77-year-old woman from Knott County; a 91-year-old-man from Marion County; a 70-year-old man from Ohio County; an 87-year-old woman from Oldham County; two men, ages 69 and 88, from Owsley County; two women, ages 50 and 84, from Pike County; a 78-year-old man from Shelby County; a 63-year-old man from Spencer County; and an 89-year-old woman from Webster County.

At least 1,655 Kentuckians are currently hospitalized, with 438 in the ICU and 253 on ventilators.

