Herd falls in CUSA title game

UAB wins conference championship
By Jim Treacy
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 11:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Marshall lost at home for the second straight game and this last one cost them the Conference USA football championship. The Herd lost to UAB by a final of 22-13. The first half was a nightmare for the Marshall offense where they didn’t score a point and freshman quarterback Grant Wells didn’t complete a pass. The score at the break was 9-0 with the Blazers leading.

Marshall finally got on the scoreboard in the third quarter when Wells threw a touchdown to Artie Henry. UAB answered with 2 field goals to make it 15-8. The Herd cut it to two when Well connected with Xavier Gaines on a 70 yard touchdown but the two point conversion failed. The backbreaker was a late score from UAB quarterback Tyler Johnson III to Trey Shopshire to make the final score 22-13.

This is UAB’s second title in the last three years. Marshall ends the season with a 7-2 record and no word where or if they are going bowling at the end of the month.

