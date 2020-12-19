Lawmakers push abortion restrictions, gun rights expansion

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Republican lawmakers have sent bills to Gov. Mike DeWine that would increase abortion restrictions, expand gun rights and ban the execution of the severely mentally ill.

One abortion bill requires fetal remains from surgical abortions to be cremated or buried.

Another bans the use of telemedicine to conduct abortions and imposes criminal penalties on doctors who violate the law.

A gun rights bill further eliminates an individual’s duty to retreat before using force like a gun.

The death penalty measure would spare killers diagnosed with schizophrenia, schizoaffective disorder, bipolar disorder or delusional disorder at the time of their crimes.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.