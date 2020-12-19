Ohio State wins Big Ten again

INDIANAPOLIS, In. (WSAZ) - With Ohio State’s passing attack struggling a bit in the Big Ten title game, they went to the ground game and boy did it work. The Buckeyes beat Northwestern 22-10 in Indianapolis to claim another conference championship. Trey Sermon ran for 331 yards on 29 carries and scored 2 touchdowns. His rushing numbers in a game are now a record for Ohio State. As a team, Ohio State ran for 399 yards. Quarterback Justin Fields threw for just 114 yards and had two interceptions.

It was a one score game until 4:03 left in the game when Sermon scored from 3 yards out to make it 22-10. This conference championship game win is the 5th one for the Buckeyes since they conference started playing it back in 2011.

4th ranked Ohio State also seems like a lock for the College Football Playoff and those games will be announced Sunday.

