Plans for COVID-19 vaccine distribution on the horizon in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - Governor Mike DeWine held a virtual meeting on Saturday to talk about plans for vaccine distribution, in efforts to combat the coronavirus.

Governor DeWine was joined by U.S. Surgeon General Vice Admiral Jerome Adams, M.D., M.P.H., and representatives of the Ohio Department of Health, Ohio National Guard, as well as state and local leaders.

With assistance from Moderna, Dr. Adams said there is expected to be an estimated 20 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine by the end of December, 50 million doses by the end of January, and 100 million doses by the end of February.

With the “goal to get this [vaccine] out just as fast as we can,” Governor DeWine said vaccine distribution from Moderna will begin early next week. 70% of the shipment will go to local hospitals and 30% will go to health departments.

Dr. Adams said he anticipates that every single senior and nursing home worker will be vaccinated by the end of 2020.

Although Dr. Adams said plans are on track to supply vaccines, he made it clear that shipment numbers are everchanging.

“There’s going to be challenges, but we’re committed to transparency,” said Dr. Adams.

When it comes to treating the most vulnerable first, such as health care workers and nursing home patients, Dr. Adams mentioned that prison inmates and correctional facilities in general are at high risk as well.

Governor DeWine said he had been notified by General Harris that the United States Department of Health and Human Services approved a waiver that will allow the Ohio National Guard personal to administer vaccines to the general population.

Questions regarding potential allergic reactions to the COVID-19 vaccine were also discussed, and Dr. Adams said there is a “one in a million” chance for any vaccine to cause an allergic reaction. He says this is normal and expected for any vaccine.

