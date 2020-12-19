Pre-Christmas weekend weather

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Friday’s skies remained mainly drab and dingy with clouds overwhelming the sun most of the day. Temperatures hung out in the 30s but well above freezing. In the high country readings failed to get above 32 so snowmelt was limited. Still some black ice will be noted in the WV mountains as slush and standing water freeze overnight.

Saturday’s skies will trend brighter compared to Friday though it will be a battle of the clouds and sun with times of both. Temperatures will respond to the south wind flow, though the air feeling will be chilly given the breeze and partial cloud cover. Highs in the 40s will be milder in comparison to Fridays 30s but the lack of direct sun and the breeze will rob the air of a truly mild feel.

Saturday night clouds will again thicken as a cold front approaches. Look for rain (or snow in the mountains) pre-dawn on Sunday. Lows in the 30s but mainly above freezing.

Sunday’s early morning rains may end of a mix of wet snow in the valleys while likely coating the grass in white above 2000′ elevation. So towns like Elkins, Summersville, Richwood, Webster Springs and Beckley may add a fresh coating to the snow already on the ground.

Looking ahead to next week, relatively quiet weather should hold early (Monday night chance of a mixed shower) with Wednesday featuring highs in the 50s. By Thursday, Christmas eve will start wet and mild in the 40s before plummeting temperatures change rain to snow in the afternoon. Snow showers would then persist into Friday which IF they occur would

Offer our best chance of a White Christmas in almost a decade.

