Senator Joe Manchin receives COVID-19 vaccine

West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) received the COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday.
By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Dec. 19, 2020 at 12:40 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Manchin released the following statement after getting the vaccine:

“The attending physician’s office notified all Senators that we are to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in order to maintain continuity of government. Following this guidance, I received the vaccine this morning from the attending physician in Washington and am feeling well. In addition to receiving the vaccine, I will continue following the recommendations from the CDC by wearing a mask and practicing social distancing to keep myself and others as safe as possible. This vaccination is an important step towards defeating this virus and I encourage all West Virginians to receive it when it becomes available in your area,” Senator Manchin said.

Manchin goes on to say, “but we are not out of the woods yet. I urge Congressional leadership to finalize a COVID-19 emergency relief package to provide Americans with the urgent support they desperately need to make it through the next few months. As leadership continues to negotiate I encourage them to include the bipartisan, bicameral agreement we shared earlier this week in the final package.”

