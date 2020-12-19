Advertisement

W. Virginia spent little on masks, gloves in early pandemic

An Associated Press analysis shows that in the early months of the pandemic, the state spent...
An Associated Press analysis shows that in the early months of the pandemic, the state spent less than $3.6 million on N95 masks, gloves and other equipment.(AP Images)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 19, 2020 at 3:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia was the last state to report a coronavirus case and spent sparsely on medical gear.

An Associated Press analysis shows that in the early months of the pandemic, the state spent less than $3.6 million on N95 masks, gloves and other equipment.

The nationwide review found states spent more than $7 billion overall in a race for precious supplies.

West Virginia bought no ventilators and mostly spent on masks, googles and gloves.

A pricey order for N95 masks costing nearly $6 each was placed the day the governor announced a stay-at-home order in March.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened along Wertz Avenue Friday afternoon.
UPDATE | Man dies in Charleston shooting; name released
The victim was described as a beloved town fixture.
Community mourns death of hit-and-run victim
A 17-year-old boy was among the four latest COVID-19 deaths in Kanawha County, West Virginia.
17-year-old boy among 4 latest COVID-19 deaths in Kanawha County
Sheriff’s deputies investigating after woman posts inappropriate videos online
A 100-pound turtle was among pets rescued Friday night in a fire that started in an outbuilding...
100-pound turtle among survivors of St. Albans fire

Latest News

Republican lawmakers have sent bills to Gov. Mike DeWine that would increase abortion...
Lawmakers push abortion restrictions, gun rights expansion
Dr. Adams said he anticipates that every single senior and nursing home worker will be...
Plans for COVID-19 vaccine distribution on the horizon in Ohio
West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) received the COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday.
Senator Joe Manchin receives COVID-19 vaccine
The Day Report Office will be closed until further notice so that the sanitization process by...
Employee at Kanawha Sheriff’s Day Report Office tests positive for COVID-19