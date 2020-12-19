Advertisement

West Virginia COVID-19 update

As of Saturday, the West Virginia DHHR reports 1,464 new positive cases and 31 additional...
As of Saturday, the West Virginia DHHR reports 1,464 new positive cases and 31 additional deaths related to the coronavirus.(Associated Press)
By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Dec. 19, 2020 at 10:05 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - As of Saturday, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports 1,464 new positive cases and 31 additional deaths related to the coronavirus.

This brings the total case count to 71,215 and death toll to 1,122.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 77-year old male from Marion County, an 82-year old male from Raleigh County, an 82-year old male Mineral County, a 75-year old male from Marshall County, an 82-year old female from Greenbrier County, a 75-year old male from Marshall County, a 90-year old female from Jefferson County, a 69-year old female from Berkeley County, an 81-year old male from Hancock County, a 65-year old female from Gilmer County, a 76-year old male from Hancock County, a 90-year old male from Greenbrier County, a 70-year old male from Hancock County, a 50-year old male from Marshall County, a 67-year old male from Raleigh County, an 88-year old female from Hancock County, an 86-year old female from Jefferson County, a 64-year old male from Wood County, a 74-year old female from Cabell County, a 77-year old female from Kanawha County, a 72-year old male from Morgan County, a 58-year old male from Hampshire County, a 101-year old female from Monongalia County, an 87-year old female from Putnam County, an 86-year old female from Cabell County, a 79-year old female from Kanawha County, a 68-year old male from Monongalia County, a 78-year old female from Kanawha County, a 93-year old male from Harrison County, a 70-year old male from Morgan County, an 81-year old male from Marshall County.

“This is an incredibly difficult time for the families and friends of these West Virginians, especially during the holiday season,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “We offer our sympathies to each and every person connected to these individuals.”

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (605), Berkeley (5,084), Boone (900), Braxton (210), Brooke (1,144), Cabell (4,390), Calhoun (114), Clay (223), Doddridge (200), Fayette (1,477), Gilmer (270), Grant (647), Greenbrier (1,087), Hampshire (780), Hancock (1,529), Hardy (614), Harrison (2,323), Jackson (982), Jefferson (2,020), Kanawha (7,611), Lewis (392), Lincoln (634), Logan (1,364), Marion (1,415), Marshall (1,767), Mason (886), McDowell (796), Mercer (2,114), Mineral (1,978), Mingo (1,207), Monongalia (4,596), Monroe (522), Morgan (525), Nicholas (546), Ohio (2,185), Pendleton (214), Pleasants (277), Pocahontas (314), Preston (1,259), Putnam (2,629), Raleigh (2,292), Randolph (983), Ritchie (282), Roane (254), Summers (354), Taylor (565), Tucker (267), Tyler (272), Upshur (699), Wayne (1,468), Webster (119), Wetzel (576), Wirt (173), Wood (4,076), Wyoming (1,005).

