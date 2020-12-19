Advertisement

WV school metric map: 25 red, 22 orange counties

Only eight counties in West Virginia are permitted to hold in-person classes should they not...
Only eight counties in West Virginia are permitted to hold in-person classes should they not already be on holiday break this week.(WVDE)
By Chad Hedrick
Published: Dec. 19, 2020 at 5:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Only eight counties in West Virginia are permitted to hold in-person classes should they not already be on holiday break this week.

The latest metric map for schools shows McDowell County as the only green county in the state.

Randolph, Roane, and Summers are yellow, while Calhoun, Lewis, Monroe and Tucker are in the gold.

However, Calhoun and Lewis are considered red because those districts voluntarily switched to full remote learning.

The remaining 47 counties are either red or orange for the coming week. That means if those districts are in class at all this week, they will have to be virtual.

