Deputies: Ohio man charged with abduction

VINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A woman was able to escape from a man deputies say threw her into a car Friday in Vinton County.

Deputies say they got a call from a neighbor on SR 683 about a woman she heard yelling, “no” and throw her into a car before driving off.

Later, deputies report a witness saw a car that seemed to have crashed and saw the man trying to force the woman back into the car. They say when the witness tried to intervene, the man was able to get the woman back into the car and drive off.

Deputies say the witness followed the car which reportedly crashed again near Shiloh Grove Road. Investigators say the woman was able to escape and got into the witness’ car.

When the Hamden Police Chief was responding for back up, deputies say he noticed the car speed by. The Chief was able to stop the driver and the man was arrested.

Deputies say Cameron Williams, 22, from Wellston was charged with abduction, assault, and domestic violence.

Williams might also face charges filed by Ohio State Highway Patrol for their investigation into the crashes during this incident.

Williams was taken to the South Eastern Regional Jail.

