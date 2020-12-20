First Warning Forecast | Couple “hiccups” before more active weather for Christmas

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Aside from a couple weak, quick-moving systems tonight and Monday night, the weather will be generally quiet until Christmas Eve into Christmas Day, when rain and snow are possible. This precipitation will also be accompanied by much colder air rushing in to the region.

Saturday evening stays mostly cloudy and dry through midnight with temperatures falling to the upper 30s.

After midnight, rain spreads across the region as low temperatures fall to the mid 30s. Some snow may mix in with the rain into early Sunday morning, but no accumulation is expected as temperatures stay above freezing. In the mountains, however, up to an inch of snow is possible.

Rain/snow showers linger into early Sunday morning before tapering. Clouds, however, will be stubborn to break during the day. High temperatures rise to the mid 40s.

Winter “officially” arrives on Monday at 5:02 AM local time. Conditions will be mostly cloudy and dry during the daytime hours as high temperatures reach the upper 40s. Another rain/snow mix is possible Monday night into Tuesday morning as low temperatures fall to the mid 30s.

Expect a partly cloudy and dry day on Tuesday with high temperatures in the low 40s.

Wednesday will be the warmest of the week by far as highs surge to the mid 50s under a mostly sunny sky.

Things get interesting for Christmas Eve and Day as precipitation spreads over the area, followed by a blast of much colder air. On Thursday, expect mainly rain showers with temperatures in the 40s to start, falling to the 30s later in the day.

As temperatures continue to drop to the teens into Christmas morning, rain will change over to snow. Christmas Day may still see snow showers as highs struggle to get any higher than the upper 20s. It is still too early to talk about how much snow the area will see, so be sure to check back for updates as the WSAZ Weather Team continues to monitor this system.

By Saturday, precipitation exits with a clearing sky, but temperatures will remain cold, with highs right around freezing for the afternoon.

