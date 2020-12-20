Herd beats Colonials

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. -- Jannson Williams tied his career high with 24 points as Marshall beat Robert Morris 85-71 on Sunday. Taevion Kinsey had 17 points for Marshall with Obinna Anochili-Killen added 15 points and Jarrod West had 14 points. The Herd improves to 5-1 on the year.

AJ Bramah had 16 points for the Colonials (1-2). Jon Williams added 15 points. Kahliel Spear had 13 points.

Marshall plays UNC-Asheville at home on Tuesday. Robert Morris matches up against Cleveland St. at home on Sunday.

