HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Marshall University’s football team will take on the University at Buffalo in the 2020 Camellia Bowl.

According to the Camellia Bowl’s twitter account, the game will happen on December 25th at 1:30 p.m. central standard time at the Historic Cramton Bowl.

