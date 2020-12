WASHINGTON (WSAZ) - Early Sunday evening, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) announced via Twitter that an agreement on a COVID-19 relief bill has been reached.

McConnell said in the tweet that Congress will “pass another rescue package ASAP.”

BREAKING: As the American people continue battling the coronavirus this holiday season, they will not be on their own.



Congress has just reached an agreement. We will pass another rescue package ASAP. More help is on the way. — Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) December 20, 2020

