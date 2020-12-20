Advertisement

Number of active cases climb at correctional facility

Southern Ohio Correctional Facility currently has 134 employees and 52 inmates with active cases of COVID19.(Associated Press)
By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Dec. 20, 2020 at 8:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SCIOTO, Ohio (WSAZ) - As of Saturday, the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction (ODRC) reported that the Southern Ohio Correctional Facility (SOCF) has 134 employees and 52 inmates with active cases of COVID19.

This brings the active case total to 186.

Since the start of the outbreak, SOCF has had 76 inmates that have tested positive. Since then, 23 inmates have recovered.

In addition, there’s been a total of 233 total employees who tested positive for the virus, since the start of the pandemic. However, 99 have recovered and returned to work.

ODRC also reported Saturday that SOCF had 17 inmates in quarantine. The inmates are in quarantine as a safety precaution either because of their upcoming release date, or if they have returned to the facility after an outside court date or medical trip.

Lucasville prison has 53 inmates in isolation and 1 inmate awaiting test results, according to ODRC.

The department says Scioto EMA continues to monitor the outbreak at SOCF.

