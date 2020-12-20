Advertisement

Ohio spent $55M in early 2020 on gowns, 3 million from China

(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 20, 2020 at 4:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - An Associated Press tally shows that more than half the $98 million Ohio spent on personal protective equipment and ventilators in the early months of the coronavirus pandemic went to buy hospital gowns.

That included the purchase of 3 million gowns from an Ohio-based marketing and printing company that got them from a manufacturer in China.

The state also made two gown orders totaling $6 million from La La Land Production.

That is a Los Angeles-based manufacturer that said it pivoted from high-end fashion products to personal protective equipment in an effort to “to save lives and livelihoods.”

